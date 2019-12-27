Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Chinese Foreign Ministry extends condolences over plane crash in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 December 2019, 16:25
Chinese Foreign Ministry extends condolences over plane crash in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - At today’s press conference Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed condolences over the Bek Air plane crash, Kazinform reports.

«We deeply grieve for the victims and express our sincere condolences to the families of those who were killed and injured in the plane crash», the message reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan are suspended pending the investigation of the crash.

Almaty   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil