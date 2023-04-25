Chinese FM to chair 4th China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will chair the fourth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting on April 27 in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov will travel to China for the meeting, according to Mao, Xinhua reports.

During the third China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting in June 2022, all parties agreed to establish a China-Central Asia heads of state meeting mechanism. As a consensus reached by all parties, the first summit will be hosted by China, Mao said.

The main task of the foreign ministers' meeting is to make comprehensive political preparations for the success of the summit, said Mao. The six parties will exchange views on the arrangements for the summit, cooperation between China and Central Asia in various fields, and international and regional issues of common concern, Mao added.