Chinese doctors to help Kazakhstani colleagues fight Covid-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – China will send a team of healthcare workers to support Kazakhstani colleagues in their fight against Covid-19, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Chinese delegation consisting of experienced doctors who battled coronavirus in China and treated infected patients will consult Kazakhstani healthcare workers and shared their knowhow in Covid-19 prevention and control.

The initiative was put forward by the Kazakh side to implement the agreements reached during the phone call of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On April 7, Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan chaired a teleconference with Chinese healthcare workers and doctors. The sides discussed in detail the program of the Chinese delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan.

The delegation is set to arrive in the Kazakh capital on April 9.



