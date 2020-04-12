Chinese doctors conduct trainings for Kazakhstani colleagues struggling against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A group of medical experts from China took part in a number of important events aimed at assisting Kazakhstani doctors in the fight against the novel strain of coronavirus infection COVID-19, Kazinform reports referring the Kazakh Health Ministry’s Facebook account.

The Chinese doctors have visited the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center and the Ramada Plaza Hotel. Members of the delegation conducted online training for intensive care physicians. 483 health workers joined the training.

In addition, representatives of the Chinese delegation carried out a two-hour video seminar for Kazakhstani doctors involved in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection. The seminar was devoted to two important topics: the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state of critical severity. The seminar joined 333 Kazakhstani doctors. In addition, yesterday the experts from China held an online meeting with the public health departments of the Kazakhstan regions and discussed the situation related to COVID-19.

Within the framework of the fifteen-day visit, such seminars and trainings will be held on a daily basis. Thus, in the coming days, seminars will be held on the following topics: interpretation of laboratory results; clinical care of patients; reducing risk of infecting medical personnel; treatment of patients with the state of mild, moderate severity; discussion of the condition of patients with severe condition; recommendations for diagnosis and treatment; presentation of the criteria and procedure for conducting an epidemiological study, as well as mechanisms for identifying and isolating close contact persons.

In addition to seminars, Chinese doctors will conduct daily online trainings for the Kazakhstani colleagues and visit leading medical universities, multidisciplinary and infectious hospitals as well as clinics in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Karaganda and Almaty.

The Kazakh Ministry of Health invites all doctors involved in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection to participate in the seminars and trainings.

It bears to remind that on April 9, Chinese doctors from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, consisting of 10 people, arrived in Nur-Sultan with to assist their Kazakh colleagues in the fight against coronavirus.