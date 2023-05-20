Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Chinese city sees 15,000th Central Asia freight train trip

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 May 2023, 10:40
Chinese city sees 15,000th Central Asia freight train trip Photo: inbusiness.kz

NANJING. KAZINFORM The coastal city of Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu Province has reported 15,000 freight train trips to and from the five Central Asian countries.

A cargo train, fully loaded with 100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of ceramic tiles, tires and grease processing equipment, left Lianyungang for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

This marked the 15,000th Lianyungang-Central Asian countries freight train trip since December 1992 when the New Eurasian Land Bridge opened, according to Jiangsu International Rail Freight Express Co., Ltd.

Lianyungang is the eastern terminal of the 10,900-km-long New Eurasian Land Bridge, an international passageway linking the Pacific and the Atlantic. The passageway runs from China's coastal cities of Lianyungang and Rizhao to Rotterdam of the Netherlands and Belgium's Antwerp, passing through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. It serves more than 30 countries and regions.

The city has taken a series of measures in recent years to raise the efficiency of customs clearance to facilitate the cross-border freight train service.

The freight train service between Lianyungang and Central Asia is the epitome of booming China-Europe freight train services nationwide.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of China-Europe freight train services surged by 15 percent year on year to 4,186 trips, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.


Transport   Central Asia   Economy   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President
Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President
Astana Opera: Young Vocalists’ Bohemian Life
Astana Opera: Young Vocalists’ Bohemian Life
Kazakhstan offers to set up list of Silk Road tour operators
Kazakhstan offers to set up list of Silk Road tour operators
Kazakhstan to host next Central Asia – China Summit in 2025
Kazakhstan to host next Central Asia – China Summit in 2025
PM Smailov discusses realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan with EBRD, EIB leadership
PM Smailov discusses realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan with EBRD, EIB leadership
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an
President Tokayev: synergy of Central Asian countries with China’s enormous economic opportunities can set new trajectory for partnership
President Tokayev: synergy of Central Asian countries with China’s enormous economic opportunities can set new trajectory for partnership
C5+China: President Tokayev suggests storing goods at Kazakhstani warehouses
C5+China: President Tokayev suggests storing goods at Kazakhstani warehouses
Shymkent Oil Refinery to increase its annual capacity to 12mln tons - President
Shymkent Oil Refinery to increase its annual capacity to 12mln tons - President