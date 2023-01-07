Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China updates COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment protocol

7 January 2023, 12:20
China updates COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment protocol

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China released its 10th edition of the diagnosis and treatment protocol for COVID-19 on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The new protocol, jointly issued by the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, changed the Chinese term for COVID-19 from «novel coronavirus pneumonia» to «novel coronavirus infection.»

The protocol no longer requires the identification of suspected cases, optimizes clinical classification, improves treatment methods, and adjusts hospital discharge standards.

According to the protocol, those infected with the virus can stay at home or seek medical attention at medical institutions. The quarantine of positive cases at designated venues no longer applies in the new protocol.

The protocol optimizes treatment methods targeting the currently prevalent COVID-19 variants. COVID-19 drugs approved by Chinese authorities for marketing are included in the new protocol. It emphasizes the philosophy of jointly treating COVID-19 infection and underlying health conditions, as well as improves content concerning the use of traditional Chinese medicine in treating the disease.

The protocol does not require a nucleic acid test result when a patient recovers and leaves the hospital.


Related news
Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Beijing airports expect surge in flights during Spring Festival
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 5th straight day
Теги:
Read also
Orbital rocket from UK suffers "anomaly"
Japan’s Nov. household spending falls 1.2%, 1st decline in 6 months
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Tue. tally in 10 weeks
Urban leafy areas help to protect heart health: study
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Foreign visitors in Israel surge in 2022 amid post-COVID tourism recovery
Swiss health association warns of crisis in hospital emergency rooms
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,754, lowest increase since July 5 — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Freezing cold to persist in Kazakhstan over next 3 days
2 Yerlan Alzhan appointed Deputy Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency
3 Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis
4 New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
5 COVID-19 vaccination certificate no longer required to enter Thailand

News