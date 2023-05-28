Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China unveils new quantum computing cloud platform

    28 May 2023, 14:11

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China released a new generation of a quantum computing cloud platform, which enables researchers to perform complex computational tasks in the cloud and the public to experience quantum computing at the speed of microseconds, Xinhua reports.

    The platform, jointly developed by the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences (BAQIS), Institute of Physics (IOP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Tsinghua University, was released at the ongoing 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing.

    It can pool the quantum computing power of three superconducting quantum chips featuring 136, 18, and 10 qubits, respectively, at a physical space distance of 50 km.

    The platform, which was open for testing since last November, has attracted more than 2,000 domestic and foreign users to run quantum computing tasks more than 500,000 times, during which its performance has been stable and efficient, according to the BAQIS.

    It is compatible with open quantum assembly language and also provides a graphic interface for convenient programming.

    Some research teams have been using the platform to remotely employ quantum chips to serve their own scientific research and build application software, and the ecological construction of quantum computing is unfolding.

    «The ecology of quantum computing needs to be built on the cloud platform, so we should develop the cloud platform as soon as possible,» said Fan Heng, a researcher with the IOP.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events