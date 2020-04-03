Go to the main site
    China to mourn COVID-19 victims on April 4

    3 April 2020, 09:35

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China will hold a national mourning Saturday for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and compatriots died of the disease, according to the State Council.

    During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities will be suspended across the country, Xinhua reports.

    At 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn for the diseased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

