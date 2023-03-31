Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+6+8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices

    31 March 2023, 21:12

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will cut the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Saturday, based on the recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Gasoline and diesel prices will dip by 335 yuan (about 48.75 U.S. dollars) per tonne and 320 yuan per tonne, respectively, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

    Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

    China's three biggest oil companies, namely the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, as well as oil refineries, have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, said the commission.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    IMF remains optimistic about emerging market and developing economies in 2023
    Saudi Arabia, Iran resume official relationship
    China's Tibet discovers earliest cave tomb built 3,000 yrs ago
    Chinese scientists design implantable battery to help kill tumors
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments