China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will cut the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Saturday, based on the recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said Friday, Xinhua reports.

Gasoline and diesel prices will dip by 335 yuan (about 48.75 U.S. dollars) per tonne and 320 yuan per tonne, respectively, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies, namely the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, as well as oil refineries, have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, said the commission.