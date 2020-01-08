China successfully launches new communication technology experiment satellite

XICHANG. KAZINFORM - China sent a new communication technology experiment satellite into space from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 11:20 p.m. (Beijing Time), Tuesday.

The satellite has entered the preset orbit. It will be used in communication, radio, television and data transmission, as well as high throughput technology test.

The satellite was launched on a Long March-3B carrier rocket. It was the 324th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

The new satellite and the carrier rocket were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Source: Xinhua