Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    China sends humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan

    4 July 2020, 19:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of international efforts and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus the Government of China sent another batch of medical humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.

    The cargo was delivered to the Almaty International Airport, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    It consists of 50,000 coronavirus tests, 70,000 eye-shields, 150,000 medical gloves, 1,000 non-contact thermometers, 30,000 safety wears, 600, 000 face masks.

    The Kazakh MFA expressed gratitude to the Government of China for humanitarian cargo sent amid pandemic.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Coronavirus Kazakhstan China COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events