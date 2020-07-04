Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China sends humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 July 2020, 19:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of international efforts and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus the Government of China sent another batch of medical humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.

The cargo was delivered to the Almaty International Airport, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

It consists of 50,000 coronavirus tests, 70,000 eye-shields, 150,000 medical gloves, 1,000 non-contact thermometers, 30,000 safety wears, 600, 000 face masks.

The Kazakh MFA expressed gratitude to the Government of China for humanitarian cargo sent amid pandemic.

Foreign policy    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   China   COVID-19  
