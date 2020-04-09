China sends 5 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – China has sent humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan as part of the efforts to fight the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Kamalzhan Nadyrov, China sent personal protection equipment and pharmaceuticals that will help treat patients.

«As you know, during the coronavirus outbreak in China the Kazakh side also sent humanitarian aid to China – medical face masks,» Vice Minister Nadyrov said, adding that China kindly sent 5 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan.

Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, in turn, noted that along with traditional Chinese medicine China also sent a group of highly professional doctors who will share their expertise with their Kazakhstani colleagues in terms of fight against Covid-19.

The group consists of 10 Chinese doctors who have arrived in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning. According to the Chinese Ambassador, Chinese medical teams work in Pakistan, Italy, and Iran.