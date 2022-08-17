Qazaq TV
China sees strongest regional heatwaves since 1961
17 August 2022 17:44

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The comprehensive intensity of the regional heatwaves that have hit China since June 13 is the strongest since 1961 when the country started to keep complete meteorological records, Xinhua reports.

As of Aug. 15, China had seen 64 days of regional heatwaves, topping the previous record of 62 days in 2013, according to the National Climate Center.

China also saw the largest number of local meteorological stations reporting temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and record-high readings during the period.

From June 1 to Aug. 15, the average number of days with the highest temperature reaching or exceeding 35 degrees Celsius on the day in China reached 12 days, a record high since 1961 and 5.1 days more than that in the same period of regular years.

Some regions, including northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and southwest China's Chongqing, saw over 30 days of high temperatures.

The center estimated that the regional heatwaves would continue and get stronger as high temperatures are forecast to linger in some parts of China for the coming 10 days.


