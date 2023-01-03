Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-6-8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China sees 52.7 mln domestic tourist trips over New Year holiday

    3 January 2023, 09:37

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China has seen about 52.7 million domestic tourist visits during the three-day New Year holiday, up 0.44 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday.

    The tourism revenue generated over the holiday has reached over 26.5 billion yuan (about 3.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 4 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry, Xinhua reports.

    China's cultural and tourism market has remained stable and orderly during the holiday, which ends on Monday, it added.

    Short-distance tours are especially favored by travelers during the period, with sustained popularity for ice and snow activities, camping, and role-playing games among young people, the ministry noted.

    The data also shows a steady recovery in the country's medium- and long-distance travel, the ministry said, adding that some online travel agencies reported a marked increase in ticket bookings for cross-provincial and cross-border tourism over the holiday.
    Tourism World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    'Malaria No More', ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ announce expansion of climate and health initiative with new $5 mln grant
    Recession to hit 1/3rd of world economy this year, says IMF chief
    Fifa president mentions Pelé’s ability to reach «hearts and emotions»
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases surge to over 80,000 amid new variant woes
    Popular
    1 Snowfall, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan Jan 4
    2 480 people rescued from snow trap in Kazakhstan in 24h
    3 Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
    5 January 4. Today's Birthdays