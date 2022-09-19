Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China's Xinjiang to hold 7th China-Eurasia Expo
19 September 2022, 08:52

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22 in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.

Nearly 17,000 exhibits of these enterprises from 32 countries and regions are to be shown online. The expo will be held both online and offline, Xinhua reports.

Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade.




Фото: aca.co.id









