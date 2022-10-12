Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    China’s Vice President Wang Qishan arrives in Astana for CICA Summit

    12 October 2022, 20:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the People's Republic of China Wang Qishan arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in the VI CICA Summit, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

    He was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the airport in the Kazakh capital.

    The 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) marking the 30th anniversary of the initiative to convene CICA will take place under Kazakhstan’ presidency on October 12-13.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment




    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China CICA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Chinese-born Kazakh actress wins Flying Apsaras Awards
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050