China’s Vice President Wang Qishan arrives in Astana for CICA Summit
12 October 2022, 20:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the People's Republic of China Wang Qishan arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in the VI CICA Summit, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

He was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the airport in the Kazakh capital.

The 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) marking the 30th anniversary of the initiative to convene CICA will take place under Kazakhstan’ presidency on October 12-13.


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment




