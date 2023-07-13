China’s trade in goods with Belt and Road countries up 9.8 pct in H1

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road jumped 9.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, 7.7 percentage points higher than the country's overall trade growth during the same period, government data showed Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The total value of trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 34.3 percent of the country's total import and export value of 20.1 trillion yuan (about 2.8 trillion U.S. dollars) registered in the first half of the year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs at a press conference of the State Council Information Office.

The data also revealed that the value of China's trade in goods with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 1.5 percent year on year in the same period.