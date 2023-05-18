Go to the main site
    China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan

    18 May 2023, 14:20

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Chairman of State Power Investment Corporation Qian Zhimin for discussing the implementation of renewable energy projects.

    State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) which is one of the largest Chinese energy companies actively invests in Kazakhstan’s green energy, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    The President backed the initiative to build a large-scale wind power station in Zhambyl region with the capacity of 1 HWt. Qian Zhimin informed the President of his company’s intention to launch production of equipment for wind power stations and building a 200Gcal heat power station in the south of Kazakhstan.

    With the consideration of a rich technological and scientific-research experience of State Power Investment Corporation, the sides discussed also the prospects of cooperation in green hydrogen production.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan
