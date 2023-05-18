Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 May 2023, 14:20
China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Chairman of State Power Investment Corporation Qian Zhimin for discussing the implementation of renewable energy projects.

State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) which is one of the largest Chinese energy companies actively invests in Kazakhstan’s green energy, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The President backed the initiative to build a large-scale wind power station in Zhambyl region with the capacity of 1 HWt. Qian Zhimin informed the President of his company’s intention to launch production of equipment for wind power stations and building a 200Gcal heat power station in the south of Kazakhstan.

With the consideration of a rich technological and scientific-research experience of State Power Investment Corporation, the sides discussed also the prospects of cooperation in green hydrogen production.

photo


Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
34% of scientists are under 35 years old in Kazakhstan
34% of scientists are under 35 years old in Kazakhstan
‘CA-China’ Summit will increase Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness - KazISS expert
‘CA-China’ Summit will increase Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness - KazISS expert