Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China's population shrinks for 1st time in over 60 yrs

17 January 2023, 10:19
China's population shrinks for 1st time in over 60 yrs

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The population of mainland China shrank for the first time in 61 years, government data showed Tuesday, with the East Asian nation estimated to have already been overtaken by India as the world's most populous nation due in part to the country's rapidly aging society, Kyodo reports.

The population of China, excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, reached 1,411.75 million by the end of 2022, down 850,000 from the previous year, the government said.

The figure compares with India's population of 1,412 million in 2022, estimated by the United Nations.

The country's birthrate in 2022 fell to 6.77 per 1,000 people, down from 7.52 the year before, hitting a new record low since 1949, when Mao Zedong founded the Communist-led People's Republic of China.

China's population has been graying, due largely to its «one-child policy» introduced in 1979, but the policy was scrapped under President Xi Jinping's government in 2016 as concern grew that a rapidly aging population would constrain the nation's economic expansion.



Photo: Kyodo

Related news
Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
China's Jiangsu reports record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022
Теги:
Read also
Italy's most-wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily
Toyota to produce 10.6 million cars globally in 2023, biggest output
LeBron James becomes 2nd player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 points
Iran registers no COVID-19 death in 24 hours
COVID in Italy: cases down 38.2%, victims down 25.7% in 7 days-GIMBE
Croatia's kuna ceases circulation as euro takes over
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,289 with 40 new fatalities — crisis center
Drug shortages at pharmacies in Netherlands hit record high in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE
2 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
3 EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
4 Acting Chief Executive Officer of the AIX appointed
5 Four Brazilians picked to referee 2023 Women’s World Cup

News