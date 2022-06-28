Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China’s new COVID-19 protocol cuts isolation length for inbound travelers

    28 June 2022, 21:37

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Under China's newly-updated COVID-19 control protocol, close contacts and inbound travelers will be under medical observation in isolation at designated sites for seven days plus three days of in-home health monitoring, Xinhua reports.

    This is an obvious length cut compared with 14 days of medical observation in isolation at designated sites plus seven days of health monitoring at home stipulated by the previous edition of the protocol.

    Also according to the ninth edition of the protocol released Tuesday, individuals deemed to have had close contact with COVID-19 close contacts will face seven days of medical observation under home quarantine, instead of seven days of medical observation in isolation at designated sites.

    Under the new protocol, China will increase the frequency of nucleic acid tests for individuals with direct contact with inbound travelers, goods and environments to one time a day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes