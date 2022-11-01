Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China's Mengtian lab module docks with space station combination

1 November 2022, 08:40
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Mengtian lab module has successfully docked with China's Tiangong space station combination, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Xinhua reported.

Mengtian, Tiangong's second lab module, docked with the front port of Tianhe, the space station's core module, at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time) after it entered the planned orbit, the CMSA said. The whole process of rendezvous and docking took approximately 13 hours.

Later, Mengtian will conduct transposition as planned, according to the CMSA. The Mengtian module, together with Tianhe core module and Wentian lab module, will then form the space station's basic configuration in T shape.



Photo: news.cn

