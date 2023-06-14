Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 June 2023, 16:09
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022

ZHENGZHOU. KAZINFORM - China's total meat output hit a new record of over 90 million tonnes in 2022, accounting for about one-fourth of the global total, data from China Meat Association showed, Xinhua reports.

China has maintained its leading role in global meat production for over 30 years, said Chen Wei, executive vice president and secretary-general of the meat association.

Speaking at a forum on meat quality and processing technology held in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province, Chen said over the past decades, the per capita meat consumption in China has registered rapid and steady growth.

In the first quarter of 2023, China produced 24.56 million tonnes of pork, beef, mutton and poultry meat, up 2.5 percent year on year.

«Since 2001, the proportion of pork in China's total meat production has decreased from 66 percent to about 60 percent while the ratio of beef, mutton and poultry meat logged an upward trend,» Chen added.


World News   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan