    China’s main rocket engine for crewed lunar missions completes new trial

    25 July 2023, 17:41

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China on Saturday completed a new trial run for the main rocket engine of its future crewed lunar missions, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Xinhua reports.

    The 130-tonne class liquid oxygen kerosene rocket engine is an upgraded version of the current high-thrust engine being used in a new generation of carrier rockets such as the Long March-5.

    The rocket engine will be used for Long March-10 carrier rockets in the country's crewed lunar missions.

    Zhou Xianqi, a researcher with CASC, said the trial met relevant test requirements and several high-altitude simulation tests will be conducted in the second half of this year to finalize the relevant performance and parameters.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

