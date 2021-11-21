Go to the main site
    China's latest COVID-19 resurgence enters final stage: official

    21 November 2021, 11:17

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage, a health official said Saturday.

    So far, eight of the provincial-level regions affected by the latest resurgence have registered no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for at least 14 consecutive days, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference, Xinhua reports.

    The epidemic situation in the virus-hit border or port cities, including Ejina, Heihe and Dalian, has been dealt with quickly and effectively. Also, multiple provincial-level regions managed to contain the outbreak within around an incubation period, according to Mi.

