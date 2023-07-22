Go to the main site
    China’s largest freshwater lake enters dry season on earliest recorded date

    22 July 2023, 14:39

    NANCHANG. KAZINFORM - Poyang, China's largest freshwater lake, entered its dry season on Thursday, the earliest start to the season since records began in 1951, local authorities have said, Xinhua reports.

    The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station receded to 11.99 meters at 11 a.m. on Thursday, meaning the lake has entered its dry season, according to the water resources department of east China's Jiangxi Province, where the lake is located.

    The date is 17 days earlier than the previous record, registered on Aug. 6, 2022.

    On June 29, the highest water level at the Xingzi station this year was recorded at 15.19 meters, 3.98 meters lower than the average highest water level in previous years. The lake's water level of 11.99 meters on Thursday was 6.4 meters lower than previous years.

    Meteorological forecasts estimate that rainfall in Jiangxi Province will remain low for some 10 days, and the lake's water level is expected to show fluctuating downward trend.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

