China’s Jiangxi issues highest alert for floods

NANCHANG. KAZINFORM - East China's Jiangxi Province on Monday issued a red alert for floods, as local hydrological stations registered water in local rivers at warning levels, Xinhua reports.

The heavy rain that lashed Jiangxi has brought the first floods this year in Changjiang River and Xiuhe River in the province, according to the provincial hydrological monitoring center.

The center estimated that the water level would continue to rise in the coming four days in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, due to the heavy rain and that a flood may form as the water may rise around 0.4 meters above the warning level.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.



