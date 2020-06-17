Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    China's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results in two phase trials

    17 June 2020, 18:40

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China has unveiled the results of the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which shows promising results in both safety and efficacy, according to the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

    The vaccine, developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) affiliated to Sinopharm, involved 1,120 volunteers aged between 18 and 59 in its clinical trials, which started on April 12, Xinhua reports.

    The results revealed a good safety record, with no cases of severe adverse effects found in the clinical trials. The vaccine receivers inoculated with two injections in different procedures and doses have all produced high titers of antibodies.

    For those receiving two middle-dose injections at intervals of 14 days and 21 days, the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 97.6 percent. For those receiving two middle-dose injections at an interval of 28 days, the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 100 percent.

    The CNBG is actively promoting overseas cooperation in the phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine and has secured the intention of cooperation of several companies and research institutions from other countries.

    The company has also built a production workshop with high-level biosafety, which could help ensure the supply of vaccines for emergency use.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events