China’s GDP expands 4.8 pct in Q1

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 April 2022, 10:29
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's economy got off to a steady start in the first quarter of 2022 despite challenges from an increasingly complex international environment and resurgences of COVID-19 cases at home, Xinhua reports.

The country's gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent year on year in the first three months, picking up pace from a 4-percent increase in the fourth quarter last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The economy posted a stable performance with continued recovery as China balanced the epidemic control and economic and social development, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said at a press conference.


