Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China’s first manned lunar rover to be driven by two astronauts

    29 May 2023, 17:11

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Monday released an announcement to solicit proposals for the country's first manned lunar rover, which will be driven by two astronauts, Xinhua reports.

    China will land its astronauts on the moon by 2030, and two astronauts will drive a lunar rover for scientific exploration during the mission, according to the announcement.

    The current mission design indicates that the manned lunar rover will have functions such as manned driving and riding, lunar surface movement, positioning support and safety assistance, which can help astronauts in terms of movement, communication, exploration and so on, it said.

    To pool high-quality resources from the whole society, explore a suitable commercial development mode and improve efficiency, the CMSA solicits proposals from the public and will select the best teams to develop the rover prototype, it added.

    The proposals should include task requirement demonstration, overall scheme design, main key technologies, safety and reliability design, the development process, quality and schedule guarantees, a business model, and funding request.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events