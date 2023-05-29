Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China’s first manned lunar rover to be driven by two astronauts

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2023, 17:11
China’s first manned lunar rover to be driven by two astronauts Photo: news.cn

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Monday released an announcement to solicit proposals for the country's first manned lunar rover, which will be driven by two astronauts, Xinhua reports.

China will land its astronauts on the moon by 2030, and two astronauts will drive a lunar rover for scientific exploration during the mission, according to the announcement.

The current mission design indicates that the manned lunar rover will have functions such as manned driving and riding, lunar surface movement, positioning support and safety assistance, which can help astronauts in terms of movement, communication, exploration and so on, it said.

To pool high-quality resources from the whole society, explore a suitable commercial development mode and improve efficiency, the CMSA solicits proposals from the public and will select the best teams to develop the rover prototype, it added.

The proposals should include task requirement demonstration, overall scheme design, main key technologies, safety and reliability design, the development process, quality and schedule guarantees, a business model, and funding request.


World News   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand