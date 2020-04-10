Go to the main site
    China’s doctors visit situation centre at National Public Healthcare Centre

    10 April 2020, 16:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Doctors from China visited the situation centre at the National Public Healthcare Centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, its press service informs.

    Doctor of Public Health Jiang Atai Talifu and pulmonologist Qui Guangfeng of got familiarized with the country’s epidemiological situation and measures taken curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. They highly appreciated the work of the country’s epidemiologists.

    Besides, an online conference with participation of all doctors arrived from China took place to present their unique experience in efficient clinical diagnostics, treatment and prevention of the spread of the novel infection. All those present debated the procedure of examination of patients suspected of having coronavirus and treatment approaches.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan China
