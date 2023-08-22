China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) Zhao Zhengxiang met in Astana for discussing the implementation of joint energy projects, Kazinform reports.



At the meeting, Alikhan Smailov noted Kazakhstan’s plans to complete the unification of its energy system and fully satisfy the country's demand in electricity. An appropriate Concept of Development of Kazakhstan’s Electric Power System was adopted, according to primeminister.kz.

Presently, Kazakhstan works on modernization of its existing power stations which will enable to commission over 1,700MWt by 2027. Energy Unit No 1 at the Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be restored this year which will provide additional 500MWt in the upcoming fall and winter period.

Kazakhstan plans also to build additional thermal power plants in Kokshetau and Semey cities. The National Power Grid is being modernized. The project on reinforcement of Western Energy Zone will be finished this year and the project on reinforcement of the Southern Energy Zone is under development.

«CMC has an experience of investing in Kazakhstan. We welcome the company’s intention to expand its presence by participating in energy projects,» Smailov says.

In turn, China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation leadership expressed readiness to jointly work on the projects on mutually beneficial terms and strengthen the current cooperation.

«We have had detailed discussions with our partners and got support from our financial institutions. In case of implementation of these projects, we will enter into agreements with local contractors and suppliers to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy,» CMC Vice President said.