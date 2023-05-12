Go to the main site
    China’s CCTV to broadcast interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    12 May 2023, 14:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An interview with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be broadcast today on China’s CCTV channel, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

    On the threshold of his state visit to China, the President will speak on the prospects of development of the political, economic, cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, history and today’s Kazakh-Chinese relations, as well as global and regional politics in LeadersTalk TV program.

    The LeadersTalk program covers international issues. More than 20 heads of state and chiefs of world organizations gave exclusive interviews to the program.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan
