Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China reveals logos for three manned space missions in 2023

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 March 2023, 17:47
China reveals logos for three manned space missions in 2023 Photo: russian.people.com.cn

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has revealed logos for three missions of China's manned space program this year, namely the launches of the cargo craft Tianzhou-6, and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17, Xinhua reports.

According to the CMSA, since the launch of the logo call on Feb. 15 this year, it has received more than 1,500 submissions from over 500 organizations and individuals across China.

After preliminary selection, online voting and final validation, three logos, which were designed by Xiaoao Tiangong Culture and Art (Beijing) Center, Beijing Institute of Space Science and Technology Information, and a postgraduate student at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, respectively, were officially released.

The selected logos were well designed and filled with the best wishes for China's space station. The logo of the Shenzhou-16 mission even incorporates the «Kun,» a sacred animal from Chinese mythology, which flies extremely high, far and steadily.

It was the first open logo solicitation of China's manned space program, said the CMSA.

The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft is expected to be launched in May this year. The Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 spaceships will be launched in May and October, respectively, and will dock with the space station to form a combination of three modules and three spaceships, according to an earlier announcement made by the CMSA.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants