Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China renews yellow alert for heatwaves in multiple regions

    24 June 2022, 10:56

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory on Friday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as intense heatwaves linger in many regions of the country, Xinhua reports.

    During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong are expected to experience temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

    Temperatures in some of these regions may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

    The center advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

    China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events