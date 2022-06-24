Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China renews yellow alert for heatwaves in multiple regions

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2022, 10:56
China renews yellow alert for heatwaves in multiple regions

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory on Friday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as intense heatwaves linger in many regions of the country, Xinhua reports.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong are expected to experience temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


World News   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy