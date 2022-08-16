Qazaq TV
China renews red alert for high temperatures
16 August 2022 19:47

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory on Tuesday afternoon renewed a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as scorching heatwaves hit more regions of the country, Xinhua reports.

During the daytime on Wednesday, parts of Shaanxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against heatwaves, suspend outdoor work exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire safety, and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Photo: news.cn

