Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • China renews red alert for high temperatures

    15 August 2022 16:15

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory on Monday renewed a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as sweltering heatwaves hit many regions of the country, Xinhua reports.

    During the daytime on Monday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

    Temperatures in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological center said.

    It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against heatwaves, suspend outdoor work that is exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire safety and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

    China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


    Photo: news.cn




    #World News #China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cold snap forecast in northern Kazakhstan Aug 19
    Heat, drought cause industrial blackouts in China
    First snow fell in E Kazakhstan
    China-Eurasia EXPO postponed amid COVID resurgence
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty