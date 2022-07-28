Qazaq TV
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
28 July 2022 13:17

China renews orange alert for high temperatures

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory continued to issue an orange alert for high temperatures on Thursday, as intense heat waves linger in many regions of the country, Xinhua reports.

During daylight hours on Thursday, vast swathes of China's southern regions and some parts of Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some regions of Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The meteorological center has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures shorten continuous working hours.

Local governments have been advised to take appropriate heat control measures and necessary protective steps against fires triggered by electrical overloads.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


Photo: english.news.cn
