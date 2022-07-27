Qazaq TV
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
27 July 2022 10:56

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory on Tuesday continued to issue an orange alert for high temperatures as an intense heatwave lingers in many regions of the country, Xinhua reports.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, most parts of southern China and parts of Xinjiang are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in parts of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

It advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods, and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures shorten their working hours between breaks.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


