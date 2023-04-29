Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2023, 10:44
China renews blue alert for rainstorms Photo: Xinhua

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's meteorological authority on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country's central and southern regions, Xinhua reports.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, heavy rainfall or rainstorms are expected to lash parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian, and heavy downpours with up to 120 mm of rainfall will hit parts of Guangxi, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 60 mm of hourly precipitation expected in some places, accompanied by severe convection weather, such as thunderstorms, gales and hail, the meteorological center said.

It has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooded roads and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


World News   China  
