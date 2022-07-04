Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    China renews blue alert for rainstorms

    4 July 2022, 13:14

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country, Xinhua reports.

    From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Jiangxi, Hubei, Henan, Anhui and Shandong, and heavy downpours up to 180 mm may lash parts of these regions, the center said.

    Some of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall with up to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

    The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland and fishponds.

    It has also called for adopting traffic control measures in road sections affected by heavy downpours, guiding traffic in water-logged streets, and halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

    China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

    Фото: global.chinadaily.com.cn

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events