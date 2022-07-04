China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country, Xinhua reports.

From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Jiangxi, Hubei, Henan, Anhui and Shandong, and heavy downpours up to 180 mm may lash parts of these regions, the center said.

Some of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall with up to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland and fishponds.

It has also called for adopting traffic control measures in road sections affected by heavy downpours, guiding traffic in water-logged streets, and halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Фото: global.chinadaily.com.cn