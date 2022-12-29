China plans to transfer mobile hospital to Kyrgyzstan

29 December 2022, 17:43

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulnara Baatyrova met on Thursday with Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, during the meeting the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the healthcare sector. The ceremony of signing the act of acceptance and transfer between the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese government on the provision of vaccines against COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic was also held.

Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen noted that within the framework of bilateral cooperation, it is planned to transfer a mobile hospital next year and within the framework of the Express Health program, the arrival of Chinese specialists to conduct free cataract operations is planned for February-March 2023, and the operations will be carried out in June next year.

Minister Gulnara Baatyrova noted the significant contribution of the Chinese government in the fight against COVID-19 and expressed gratitude to the leadership of China for the invaluable contribution made to the healthcare system of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We are deeply convinced that friendly relations between our countries will continue to develop and strengthen in the spirit of mutual support and understanding, in order to ensure and strengthen the health care system of our countries, including at the level of primary health care and public health, which is a highly relevant issue as the coronavirus infection continues to circulate.»

The Chinese side handed over to the Kyrgyz side the aforementioned humanitarian cargo in the form of more than 500,000 syringes and 500,000 doses of the inactivated Vero Cell vaccine against COVID-19 on November 23, 2022.

Photo: en.kabar.kg