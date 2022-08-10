Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
China on alert as Typhoon Mulan nears
10 August 2022 10:08

China on alert as Typhoon Mulan nears

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China on Wednesday issued a yellow alert as Typhoon Mulan, the seventh typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of the provinces of Hainan and Guangdong during the daytime.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the eye of Mulan was observed over the sea some 220km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong Province, packing winds of up to 23 meters per second, said the National Meteorological Center, Xinhua reports.

The center forecast that Mulan would move northwestward at a speed of up to 25km per hour, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.

The center suggested that ships and boats should take shelter in harbors, while advising the relevant areas to take measures to prevent torrential floods and geological disasters.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for typhoons with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


Photo: scmp.com


Related news
Chinese mainland reports 350 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
China’s Sanya launches all-out efforts to combat COVID-19 resurgence
Chinese scientists develop a hydrogel that helps burn up tumors
Read also
Japan PM reshuffles his Cabinet, taps new defense, industry ministers
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 injured in Google data center explosion: Report
Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 580 million — WHO
Women make up 53% of voters in Brazil
UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
Popular
1 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
2 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
3 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
4 Kazakhstan to increase student bursaries
5 U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan

News

Archive