Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

China on alert as typhoon Lekima nears

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 August 2019, 16:33
China on alert as typhoon Lekima nears

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China on Thursday issued a yellow alert as Typhoon Lekima, the ninth of the year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of east China's Zhejiang Province Saturday, bringing large-scale rainfall.

Lekima strengthened into a super typhoon on Wednesday night and is expected to be downgraded when it lands in Zhejiang, according to the National Meteorological Center, Xinhua reports.

The powerful typhoon will bring strong winds and rainstorms to Taiwan, Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shandong.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has asked local related authorities to launch emergency response system and be prepared before the landfall of the typhoon.

The Ministry of Emergency Management also warned related departments to intensify real-time monitoring of weather changes and issue alerts promptly by means of the internet and text messaging.

Environment   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023